Koskinen gave up five goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, then added three more against Koskinen to pull away on a rare quiet night for Edmonton's offense. By the time Leon Drasaitl got the Oilers on the board, it was already 5-0 Minnesota. Koskinen has been all over the map in his last nine starts, allowing five goals three times while limiting the opposition to one goal three times during that stretch as well.