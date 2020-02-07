Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Leaky in loss
Koskinen was burned for six goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
Koskinen has now lost two straight starts, but he'll shoulder the blame for Thursday after the offense cost him Tuesday's result. The Finn dropped to 15-11-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 31 appearances. Don't be surprised to see Mike Smith draw Saturday's start against the surging Predators.
