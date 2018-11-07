Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Lets in five
Koskinen allowed five goals Tuesday night, taking a 5-2 loss to the Lightning.
On one hand, it's tough to fault him when facing a strong offensive team, but five goals is still a poor performance, even against someone as talented as Tampa Bay. Koskinen has now struggled in back-to-back games and doesn't look like he'll be challenging Cam Talbot anytime soon if this continues.
