Koskinen stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.

Koskinen was seeing his first game action since March 30 and responded with a stellar effort that included three big stops in the final minute of regulation with Ottawa pressing for the tying goal. Koskinen has taken a clear backseat to teammate Mike Smith this season, but the former has been much more effective since yielding much of the starting workload. Wednesday's victory improved Koskinen to 10-11-0 with a 3.09 GAA and .903 save percentage.