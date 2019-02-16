Koskinen will patrol the blue paint versus the host Islanders on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen's fantasy value received a moderate boost following Friday night's trade that saw Cam Talbot getting moved to the Flyers in exchange for an inexperienced netminder in Anthony Stolarz. However, Koskinen is mired in a terrible slump, as he hasn't won a game in exactly a month and owns a 3.69 GAA and .874 save percentage over that seven-game skid. A date with the Islanders -- a club that currently leads the Metropolitan Division -- doesn't exactly inspire confidence that Koskinen will turn things around Saturday, but not having Talbot around should be a vote of confidence for the goalie himself.