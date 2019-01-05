Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Looking to stay hot against Kings
Koskinen will start in goal Saturday night against host Los Angeles, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen was brilliant in his first career start against the Kings on Nov. 29 -- he stopped 30 of 32 shots and treated the home crowd to a win -- so the Oilers will see if he can double his luck against the royal club. At least on paper, this is a juicy matchup to exploit since the Kings are last in the league in scoring at 2.21 goals per game.
