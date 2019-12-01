Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Looking to stay hot
Koskinen will tend the road goal for Sunday's game against the Canucks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The 31-year-old has been solid to start the 2019-20 campaign, going 9-2-2 along with a 2.55 GAA and .920 save percentage in 15 appearances. He's even coming off a tough loss in his last start against Colorado in which he stopped 46 of 50 shots. Koskinen will face a tough test Sunday, however, facing a Canucks offense that ranks 11th in the league in goals per game (3.22).
