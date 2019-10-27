Koskinen will tend the home goal for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

It will be the second-straight start for the Finn, as he's racked up a perfect 5-0-0 record to go along with a 2.35 GAA and .927 save percentage this campaign. Koskinen will face a tough matchup against a Panthers offense that has averaged 3.40 goals per game, good for eighth in the league. This will be the first time that the 31-year-old has faced the Panthers in his career.