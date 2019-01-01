Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Loses fourth straight
Koskinen allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Monday.
The 30-year-old was a terrific story in early December, and while his comeback is still an incredible feat, he's lost four straight and posted an .861 save percentage during that stretch. That's put a rather sizable dent in Koskinen's numbers. However, he is still 11-7-1 with a .916 save percentage and 2.60 GAA in 20 games this season.
