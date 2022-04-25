Koskinen allowed four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Koskinen let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, and the Blue Jackets took control in the third period. Playing time has been scarce for the Finn lately, and he didn't help his case with a third straight loss. He's at 25-12-4 with a 3.12 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 43 contests. The Oilers have a back-to-back in their last two games of the regular season, so Koskinen will likely draw in for at least one more start.