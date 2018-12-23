Koskinen allowed five goals on 44 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has played very well in his first extended NHL action, but in the last two games, he's given up eight goals on 73 shots (.890 save percentage) in two losses. Owners should keep a close eye on Koskinen's production moving forward, but despite the small slump, he's still 11-5-1 with a .925 save percentage and 2.34 GAA.