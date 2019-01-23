Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Loses third straight
Koskinen allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.
The veteran has gone very cold in his last three starts, as Koskinen has lost three consecutive games with an .861 save percentage. The last three contests have been rough, but overall, Koskinen is having a bad January too. He owns an .891 save percentage and a 3.34 GAA this month. Overall, he is 14-11-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage.
