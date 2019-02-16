Koskinen stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 30-year-old is now 0-5-1 over his last seven outings, posting a rough 3.69 GAA and .874 save percentage. Despite Koskinen's recent struggles, he's now the unquestioned No. 1 netminder following Cam Talbot's trade to Philadelphia, with only the unproven Anthony Stolanz behind him on the depth chart. That's exactly the position Koskinen found himself in when he began the season as Talbot's backup, however, so if he doesn't turn things around soon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him lose playing time to Stolarz.