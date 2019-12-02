Koskinen stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Koskinen was supported by a pair of goals by Leon Draisaitl as the Oilers earned a split of their home-and-home weekend series against the Canucks. The Finnish goalie improved to 10-2-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 16 appearances. Expect Koskinen to see the bulk of the starts while Mike Smith (leg) is unavailable.