Koskinen allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

The winter hasn't been too kind to the veteran goaltender. Since Dec. 16, Koskinen has posted a 3-12-1 record, and he's currently on an eight-game losing streak. Even with a strong performance Tuesday, Koskinen owns an .879 save percentage during the skid. These last two months have completely ruined Koskinen's numbers. His record has fallen below .500 at 14-15-2, and he possesses a 2.87 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 34 games this season.