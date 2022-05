Koskinen played 4:15 during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames in Game 3 while Mike Smith was being examined for a possible concussion.

Koskinen didn't face a shot during his time on the ice, most of which came during a major penalty to Milan Lucic for charging Smith. Assuming Smith doesn't have any setbacks, Koskinen would likely return to the backup role for Game 4 on Tuesday. This was Koskinen's second appearance of the playoffs.