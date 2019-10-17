Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Makes career-high 49 saves
Koskinen stopped 49 of 52 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
Outside of Connor McDavid, who had five points, and the 50/50 winner, who took home more than $66,000, no one in the arena had a better night than Koskinen. The 31-year-old was every bit as good as the box score would indicate, improving to 3-0-0 with a career-best 49 saves. After an uneven 2018-19 season, his first in the NHL, Koskinen has posted a .927 save percentage through his first three starts of 2019-20 and has combined with Mike Smith to provide the Oilers with a very effective goaltending tandem early on. They've split the playing time so far and it remains to be seen if one of them can claim the No. 1 job outright.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing off against Flyers•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Keeps team undefeated•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Keeps team undefeated•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Cruises to win over Isles•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.