Koskinen stopped 49 of 52 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Outside of Connor McDavid, who had five points, and the 50/50 winner, who took home more than $66,000, no one in the arena had a better night than Koskinen. The 31-year-old was every bit as good as the box score would indicate, improving to 3-0-0 with a career-best 49 saves. After an uneven 2018-19 season, his first in the NHL, Koskinen has posted a .927 save percentage through his first three starts of 2019-20 and has combined with Mike Smith to provide the Oilers with a very effective goaltending tandem early on. They've split the playing time so far and it remains to be seen if one of them can claim the No. 1 job outright.