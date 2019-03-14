Koskinen surrendered four goals on 18 shots, getting the hook from coach Ken Hitchcock in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Wednesday.

Koskinen came into the contest on a five-game winning streak, but the injury-ravaged Devils got to the Finnish goalie early and often. Koskinen's record dropped to 21-16-4 with a 2.79 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Oilers head on the road over the weekend, at Arizona on Saturday and Vegas on Sunday. It's likely Koskinen and Anthony Stolarz will split those starts.