Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Makes relief appearance
Koskinen kicked out 16 of 18 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Kings.
Koskinen played the final two periods of the game after Mike Smith was pulled for allowing three goals in the opening frame. Koskinen seems to be the goalie to own from this duo -- he's got a 2.42 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 13 appearances. Expect the Finn to start at least one of the Oilers' two weekend games in Vegas and Arizona.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Stands tall in San Jose•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: In net against surging Sharks•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Fades late in OT loss•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Taking on Stars•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Repels Ducks effectively•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Another favorable matchup Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.