Koskinen kicked out 16 of 18 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Koskinen played the final two periods of the game after Mike Smith was pulled for allowing three goals in the opening frame. Koskinen seems to be the goalie to own from this duo -- he's got a 2.42 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 13 appearances. Expect the Finn to start at least one of the Oilers' two weekend games in Vegas and Arizona.