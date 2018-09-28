Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Makes strong case for backup job Thursday
Koskinen made 25 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Arizona.
Koskinen made a nice push for the backup job behind Cam Talbot with his best showing of the preseason. Talbot has made 140 starts over the past two seasons, so whoever wins the competition between Koskinen and Al Montoya is unlikely to get much playing time, anyway.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...