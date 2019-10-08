Koskinen will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders.

Koskinen was expected by many to enter the season as Edmonton's No. 1 netminder after signing a three-year, $13.5 million extension with the team in January, but veteran Mike Smith ended up getting the nod for the Oilers' first two games of the campaign. Koskinen will hope to make a case for a more even timeshare going forward while trying to pick up his first win of 2019-20 in a road matchup with an Islanders squad that's 1-1-0 on the season.