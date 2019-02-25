Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Minding the net Monday
Koskinen will be the road goalie against the Predators on Monday.
The Predators were active at the trade deadline, bringing in Wayne Simmonds and Mikael Granlund, but however their roster looks skepticism on Koskinen has to be high. The Finn looked good when the year started, but he's seen his numbers drop since then. Case in point, over his last 15 games he has a 3.26 GAA and .890 save percentage.
