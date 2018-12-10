Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Named Tuesday's starter
Koskinen will start Tuesday in Colorado, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.
The Finnish netminder has outperformed Cam Talbot recently, and on Tuesday, will make his 15th start as a result. Koskinen is coming off a shutout in his last appearance and will hope to guide the Oilers to their fourth win in as many games when they take on the Avalanche.
