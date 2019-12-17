Koskinen stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday.

Koskinen helped lead Edmonton to its first win in five games and would've had a shutout if it hadn't been for Tyler Seguin's goal scored at 17:23 of the third and final period. The win moves Koskinen's season record to 12-5-2, making the Finnish netminder a quality goalie option in all fantasy formats. A road contest in St. Louis awaits Koskinen on the Oilers on Wednesday, and there's been no word on who the team will start in goal.