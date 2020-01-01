Koskinen surrendered five goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Koskinen was given a six-goal cushion through 35 minutes, but he gave five of the goals back by the time the game ended. Luckily, he held on for the win -- no team in league history has lost after leading by a half-dozen. Despite the ugly numbers, Koskinen's record improved to 14-8-2. The Finn has a 2.85 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 26 outings. Mike Smith will likely get a look in the crease for Thursday's game in Buffalo after Koskinen's near-disaster.