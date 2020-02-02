Koskinen stopped all eight shots he faced in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Koskinen played the final 24 seconds of the second period and all of the third after Mike Smith was ejected for fighting. The latter picked up the win. Koskinen remains at 15-9-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 29 appearances. The chance of shenanigans involving goalies is much lower for the Oilers' next game, which is in Arizona on Tuesday.