Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Needed in relief
Koskinen stopped 13 of 15 shots after replacing Mike Smith early in the second period during Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
Smith coughed up three quick goals to begin the second period and break open what had been a scoreless tie, forcing the Oilers to turn to Koskinen, but the move didn't change the game's momentum as Florida scored three more times in the third -- once into an empty net. With Smith getting stuck for the loss, Koskinen's 5-0-0 record remains unblemished, and his 2.45 GAA and .922 save percentage should continue to earn him more starting opportunities in Edmonton.
