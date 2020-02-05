Play

Koskinen surrendered two goals on 26 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Clearly, the Oilers used up all their goals in Saturday's 8-3 drubbing of the Flames, because they gave Koskinen no support Tuesday. The Finn slipped to 15-10-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 30 appearances this season. Koskinen has played better since the All-Star break, with four goals allowed over his last seven periods of play, but Mike Smith should still be considered likely to start Thursday's home game against the Sharks.

