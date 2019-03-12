Koskinen (illness) won his return, yielding only two goals on 30 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Rangers.

Koskinen is on a five-game winning streak, with only nine goals allowed in that span. The 30-year-old owns a 21-15-4 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Koskinen will be a good option Wednesday versus the Devils should he get the starting nod again.