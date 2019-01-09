Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Not impressive in relief
Koskinen allowed three goals on 19 shots while playing about 32 minutes of relief during a 7-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, Koskinen got the boot approximately 14 minutes into the game after yielding three goals on eight shots. But with Cam Talbot struggling Tuesday, this was Koskinen chance to grab back the net. That didn't happen, though, as he fared only a little better than Talbot did. The 30-year-old's strong early numbers to the season are disappearing. He is 12-9-1 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA.
