Koskinen (not injury related) was not listed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and is expected to be active for Monday's game against the Jets, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Koskinen was held out of Thursday's game against the Canadiens for precautionary reasons after having close contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19. He wasn't placed on the protocol list which means he tested negative and should be able to suit up Monday barring a positive test before then.