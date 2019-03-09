Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Not starting Saturday
Koskinen won't start Saturday's game against Toronto due to an illness, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen was expected to get the start in goal for a fifth straight game Saturday, but an illness has derailed those plans for the Oilers. With Koskinen under the weather, Anthony Stolarz will guard the cage against the Maple Leafs.
