Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Not starting Sunday
Contrary to a previous report, Mike Smith will start in net against the Panthers on Sunday instead of Koskinen, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen was initially deemed the Oilers' starter, but Mike Smith led the team out for warmups and will patrol the home crease in this contest. Smith has a 3-2-1 record and .925 save percentage this season.
