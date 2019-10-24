Per Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network, Koskinen was in the starter's net during morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Thursday's home game against Washington.

Koskinen has played extremely well thus far this season, picking up a win in each of his first four starts while posting an admirable 2.21 GAA and .934 save percentage. He'll attempt to remain unbeaten in a tough home matchup with a hot Capitals club that's won four consecutive contests.