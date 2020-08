Koskinen surrendered three goals on 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 4.

Koskinen was outplayed by the Blackhawks' Corey Crawford, who stopped 43 of 45 shots for the win. In four games versus the Blackhawks, Koskinen posted an .886 save percentage, compared to his .917 mark during the regular season. Poor series aside, Koskinen should once again challenge for a strong share of the starts in 2020-21.