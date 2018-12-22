Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Patrolling blue paint Saturday
Koskinen will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Lightning.
Koskinen continues to shine for the Oilers, as he's picked up four wins to complement a 2.02 GAA and .935 save percentage over six games this month. He'll face the ultimate test Saturday, fielding shots from a Bolts team that leads the league in scoring -- we're talking 4.03 goals per game on average for the visitors.
