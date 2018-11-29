Koskinen will be in goal for Thursday's home stand versus Los Angeles.

Koskinen has played in nine of the Oilers' previous 13 outings and clearly seems to have replaced Cam Talbot as the preferred option under new bench boss Ken Hitchcock. After blanking the Stars on Tuesday with a 28-save performance, the Finnish netminder could face another light workload considering the Kings are putting just 28.0 pucks on net per game (second fewest in the league).