Koskinen stopped 31 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Koskinen's record moves to 14-12-2. The Penguins' third goal of the evening came with the net empty, but, nonetheless, the loss is Koskinen's fifth in six appearances, dating back to Jan. 19. Edmonton's crease continues to offer little reason for excitement. Best to look elsewhere for goalie help until coach Hitchcock has the Oilers playing better all-around hockey.