Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Pecked by Penguins
Koskinen stopped 31 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Koskinen's record moves to 14-12-2. The Penguins' third goal of the evening came with the net empty, but, nonetheless, the loss is Koskinen's fifth in six appearances, dating back to Jan. 19. Edmonton's crease continues to offer little reason for excitement. Best to look elsewhere for goalie help until coach Hitchcock has the Oilers playing better all-around hockey.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...