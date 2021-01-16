Koskinen will start in Saturday's home matchup against the Canadiens, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen followed up a rough Opening Night with a 38-save performance in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Thursday. With Mike Smith (undisclosed) on long-term IR, Koskinen figures to receive a bulk of the workload, if not every start, for the time being. The Canadiens will be a tough foe, as they're coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs where they controlled the flow for most of the game.