Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Pegged for Sunday's start
Koskinen will face off against the Coyotes in Sunday's road contest, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Mike Smith will take Saturday's matchup against the Golden Knights, and Koskinen will draw the second half of back-to-back games. Koskinen has been a far better netminder statistically this year with a .921 save percentage and an 8-1-2 record. He'll look to keep his trajectory going against the Coyotes, who have logged just 2.70 goals per game -- 25th in the league.
