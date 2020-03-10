Koskinen allowed three goals on 48 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

For the second straight game, Koskinen made 45 saves, but he wasn't able to steal a win like he did Saturday against the Blue Jackets. The 31-year-old goalie slipped to 18-13-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 38 appearances. It's hard to fault Koskinen in this contest -- his defense will need to make his life a little easier if he's going to add to his win count.