Koskinen posted a 29-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

It wasn't the toughest assignment in the world for the Finn -- the Devils were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The clean performance is Koskinen's first shutout of the year and the fifth of his career. He's up to 6-1-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .927 save percentage through nine games. Koskinen's strong showing could earn him Sunday's start in Anaheim, but coach Dave Tippett has made it hard to predict when Koskinen or Mike Smith will start.