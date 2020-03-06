Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Perfect in relief
Koskinen came off the bench to stop all 10 shots he faced in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday.
Koskinen relieved Mike Smith in the second period with the Oilers trailing 4-1 and had to be sharp right out of the shoot. His steadying performance bought the Oilers time to chip away at the Chicago lead and draw within a goal in the third period. Koskinen has stopped 52 of 53 shots (.981 save percentage) over his last two appearances and it remains to be seen who will draw the starting nod Saturday against Columbus.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.