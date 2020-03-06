Koskinen came off the bench to stop all 10 shots he faced in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday.

Koskinen relieved Mike Smith in the second period with the Oilers trailing 4-1 and had to be sharp right out of the shoot. His steadying performance bought the Oilers time to chip away at the Chicago lead and draw within a goal in the third period. Koskinen has stopped 52 of 53 shots (.981 save percentage) over his last two appearances and it remains to be seen who will draw the starting nod Saturday against Columbus.