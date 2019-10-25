Koskinen stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Capitals.

Koskinen gave up all three goals in the second period, but three-point efforts from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid bailed the goalie out. Koskinen has won all five of his starts this year, allowing 12 goals on 164 shots. He's splitting starts pretty evenly with Mike Smith, making it impossible to predict who will be in goal for Sunday's game against the Panthers.