Koskinen allowed two goals on eight shots in relief during a 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old came in as a way to try and change momentum early in the third period, but it definitely didn't work. Koskinen wasn't sharp in limited work and hasn't been for awhile, as he has posted an .851 save percentage in his last five appearances. The good will the 30-year-old built up at the beginning of the season is gone. He is 14-11-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .906 save percentage.