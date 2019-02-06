Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Plays poorly in relief
Koskinen allowed two goals on eight shots in relief during a 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old came in as a way to try and change momentum early in the third period, but it definitely didn't work. Koskinen wasn't sharp in limited work and hasn't been for awhile, as he has posted an .851 save percentage in his last five appearances. The good will the 30-year-old built up at the beginning of the season is gone. He is 14-11-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .906 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...