Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Plays well in loss
Koskinen allowed three goals, which all came in the third period, on 36 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday.
The 30-year-old has seemingly improved over his last three appearances, posting a .923 save percentage although he wasn't all that bad in his first four appearances either, submitting a .914 save percentage. Before this season, Koskinen hadn't played in the NHL in eight years. With Cam Talbot struggling, Koskinen now has a shot to become the Oilers' No. 1 goaltender.
