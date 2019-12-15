Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Plenty of questions remain
Koskinen made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto.
He allowed three goals. Koskinen has lost two straight and allowed nine goals in that span. And he's 3-4 in his last seven. Koskinen may be 11-5-2 overall, but there are still plenty of questions about his ability to be a number one goalie. If you take out his hot start, Koskinen has gone 6-5-2 in 13 starts. Keep using him, but be sure to have a good backup plan.
