Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Preparing for Thursday's home start
Koskinen will start in goal against the visiting Islanders on Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen was serviceable in the first half of the season based on an 11-7-1 record, 2.60 GAA and .916 save percentage, but he actually hasn't won since Jan. 16 -- a span of nine games -- with a 3.49 GAA and .879 save rate over the rough stretch. Still, expect the Oilers to practice patience with Koskinen, who earned a three-year extension with the club in January. He'll have a chance to right the ship against an Islanders team that is 17-11-12 on the road this season, but it obviously won't come easy.
