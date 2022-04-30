Koskinen stopped 39 of 41 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

The Oilers twice erased one-goal deficits, and Koskinen was solid between the pipes despite another heavy workload. The 33-year-old was the star in the shootout, making six saves to secure the win. He ends the regular season with a 27-12-4 record, a 3.10 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 45 contests. Despite winning the last two games of the season, Koskinen projects to serve as Mike Smith's backup in the playoffs.