Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Pulled in loss to Senators
Koskinen surrendered three goals on 12 shots before being relieved by Mike Smith in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Koskinen gave up a pair of goals in a 12-second span in the second period, and Tyler Ennis' tally six minutes later would end the Finn's night. He took the loss, dropping his record to 10-3-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 17 contests. Given Koskinen's lackluster performance, it wouldn't be surprising to see Smith draw the start Friday against the Kings.
